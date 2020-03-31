THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: The Allegheny Grille is Offering Easter Dinner, Free Student Lunches, Take Out
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is making plans for a special Easter menu, free student lunches, and a gift card offer!
Don’t worry about cooking for Easter this year, order a take-out Easter Dinner from the Allegheny Grille.
The restaurant is offering two different main courses – ham or stuffed chicken – along with scalloped potatoes, corn or carrots, and coleslaw.
You can pre-order it in portions of two, four, six, or ten.
The Easter Dinner is available for curbside take-out or delivery within 15 miles.
The Allegheny Grille is open for take out and delivery – within 15 miles – from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In addition to the takeout menu, they are also offering whole wings!
Don’t forget, if you buy a $50.00 gift card, you will get a bonus $10.00 gift card! The gift cards can also be mailed!
Here is this week’s menu for the free student lunches which are served from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n cheese with side salad
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with fries and a side salad
Wednesday: Chicken tenders with fries and a side salad
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
Friday: Homemade fish sticks with fries and a side salad
Call ahead to order at 724-659-5701.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
