State Police Release Details on Assault Involving Area Man

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an assault involving an area man that occurred earlier this month.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 8:15 p.m. on March 10, a known 21-year-old Brookville man was assaulted by a known 35-year-old Tarentum man at a location on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say charges are pending through District Court 54-3-02.

The name of the man arrested was not released.

DuBois-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.


