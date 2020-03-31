State Police Release Details on Assault Involving Area Man

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an assault involving an area man that occurred earlier this month.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 8:15 p.m. on March 10, a known 21-year-old Brookville man was assaulted by a known 35-year-old Tarentum man at a location on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say charges are pending through District Court 54-3-02.

The name of the man arrested was not released.

DuBois-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

