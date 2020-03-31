Trump Declares Pennsylvania a Federal Disaster Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday evening, President Donald J. Trump declared Pennsylvania a federal disaster area.

The declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

According to a release from the White House, additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further assessments.

