Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Full-Time Nursing Staff

Turning Point Treatment Center

Turning Point Treatment Center, located in Franklin, PA, an addictions treatment center, is looking for a Full-Time Nursing Staff.

Sign-On Bonus Available!

New Management!

Job Description

Oversees medication management/detox protocols. Has regular contact with a physician and provides assessments and nursing care to all residents.

Turning Point offers a comprehensive benefit plan to Full-time staff and a competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. EOE.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Medication management in detox/substance abuse treatment setting.

Nursing admissions/protocols

Client medical needs management

Flexible Schedule

FT openings

PRN also available for all shifts

Qualifications and Skills

PA Nursing License

Benefits

Benefits available after a short waiting period.

Medical / Dental / Vision / LTD / STD / 401K

Paid Vacation and Sick time Available after 90 days.

Drug-Free Workplace

Interested may apply on indeed.com. Search Turning Point, Franklin, PA

Home Health Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a part-time Home Health Aide.

This individual will provide personal care to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Flexible Schedule: Primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM; Rotating Evenings/Weekends/Holidays

Reliable Transportation a must; traveling to patient homes required

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

County Caseworker 3

Clarion County

Clarion County is now looking to hire a County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) for the Clarion County Children and Youth Services department.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

SALARY: $29,972.80 – $32,277.42 Annually

JOB TYPE: Civil Service Permanent Full-Time

WORKSITE ADDRESS: 214 SOUTH 7TH AVENUE, Clarion, PA 16214

CONTACT NAME: TIM COCHRAN

CONTACT PHONE: 814-226-4000 – EXT 2812

CONTACT EMAIL: tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

CLICK LINK TO APPLY: ONLINE APPLICATION OR http://www.employment.pa.gov

CLARION COUNTY WEBSITE: www.co.clarion.pa.us

THE POSITION:

This position is to provide an array of complex services to ensure that Clarion County Children and Youth meets the quality service delivery standards as established by the Federal Child and Family Services Review for both intake and ongoing, placement, adoption, independent living, and family foster homes.

IMPORTANT: YOU MUST APPLY TO THIS VACANCY POSTING, MEET ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, COMPLETE THE SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTIONS AND RECEIVE A SCORE. YOUR SCORE IS ONLY VALID FOR THIS SPECIFIC VACANCY. ONCE THIS POSITION IS FILLED, YOUR SCORE IS NO LONGER VALID.

Full-time employment

Work Hours: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Monday through Friday; 1 hour lunch period

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

This position is to provide an array of complex services required by the state and agency to ensure that Clarion County has sufficient homes to meet the needs of the children requiring placement in foster care homes, that the homes approved to provide foster family services meet statutes and regulations – Federal – State and County, and that the families providing those services have the necessary training and support to meet the needs of the children placed in their home.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE, TRAINING & ELIGIBILITY:

Qualifications:

Pennsylvania residency currently waived for this title

for this title Minimum Experience and Training Requirements: Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; OR A bachelor’s degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; OR Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; A bachelor’s degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences. Based on your answers to the supplemental application questions regarding education, you may be instructed to upload a copy of your college transcripts to your application. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable.

Must be able to perform essential job functions.

Legal Requirements:

This position falls under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. Under the Law, a conditional offer of employment will require submission and approval of satisfactory criminal history reports, including but not limited to, PA State Police, Child Abuse history clearance, and FBI clearance

Veterans: Pennsylvania law (51 Pa. C.S. §7103) provides employment preference for qualified veterans for appointment to many state and local government jobs. To learn more about employment preferences for veterans, go to www.employment.pa.gov/Additional%20Info/Pages/default.aspx and click the Veterans’ Preference tab or contact us at ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.



Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS): 711 (hearing and speech disabilities or other individuals)



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

General Laborer

Local contractor

Local contractor, seeking full-time general laborer.

Job Description:

Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.

Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.

Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.

Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.

Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.

Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.

Automotive Painter

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody in Lucinda, Pa., is looking for an automotive painter.

Professional experience is required.

Pay is based on experience and skill level. Benefits are available.

Gatesmans are looking for a hard working individual who is passionate about his/or her work and cares about giving the best possible service to the customer.

Work for a collision repair shop that has been family owned and operated for over 60 years.

Gatesmans look forward to hearing from you!

Apply by e-mail at info@gatesmanautobody.com, or preferably, in person.

Full and Part-Time Positions Available at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is hiring Full and Part-time Hot line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Salad Line, Dishwashers, Buspersons, Servers, Expeditors, and Hostesses.

Open interviews will be held from 5pm to 7pm on March 20th and 25th in the Allegheny Grille Banquet Room.

Licensed Practical Nurses

PrimeCare Medical, Inc

PrimeCare Medical, Inc., is in search of Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN’s) to staff a facility in Emlenton.

LPNS’s will provide medical care to adolescents 13 to 21 years old.

This correctional facility has less than 100 beds.

If you are interested in changing lives in your community please call 1-800-245-727 ext. 1139 or visit Indeed.com to apply.

Now is the time to join the exciting and challenging world of correctional healthcare!

Servers

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s)

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is seeking servers.

Requirements:

Must be friendly and have the ability to deliver excellent customer service.

Must be available evenings and weekends.

Apply in person at the restaurant.

The Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.

Full-Time Chef

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s)

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Iron Mountain Grille (Cousin Basil’s) is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828

Full-Time Chef

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil is currently seeking a full-time chef.

Competitive Pay

Benefits

Apply in person at the restaurant

*Please no phone calls.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Production Worker

RenovEx, Inc

RenovEx, Inc, in Barkeyville, PA is seeking seasonal production workers for their propane grill cylinder plant.

Night, evening, and weekend shifts are available.

Competitive wage starts at $14 hour plus incentive.

Workers are responsible for operating equipment in a production facility and preparing propane grill cylinders for distribution.

Duties include:

Operating machinery to assist on the production process.

Inspecting finished propane cylinders for defects to ensure quality.

Communicating effectively with coworkers to ensure efficient production and deadlines are met.

Moving grill cylinder as required.

Must be 18 years or older and must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Please apply on indeed.com or email Nate: nbeggs@gossgas.com

RNs, LPNs, and CNAs

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation is currently seeking Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants.

7 pm to 7 am Shifts

Sign-On Bonuses Offered for Full-Time Employment!

Stop in and Apply at:

21158 Paint Blvd.

Shippenville, PA 16254

Or Apply Online at:

www.guardianeldercare.com

Call 814-715-6734 for more info!

EOE

Full-Time Laborer Needed At J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

Hours would be 8-5 Monday through Friday, and 8-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50 lb and 100 lb bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint BLVD, Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Staffing Opportunities with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments

RN Care Manager

Bridges Health Partners

Bridges Health Partners is currently in search of an RN Care Manager.

Quality, Value, and Transparency

Raising the Bar on Healthcare

Bridges Health Partners is a new model of health care delivery that promises high-quality patient care at a lower cost. In collaboration, four independent health care partners – Butler Health System, Excela Health System, St. Clair Hospital and Washington Health System are working together to implement an integrated, regional network of care that supports the health needs of all patient populations. As a physician governed organization our network of providers is committed to quality, value, and transparency. Consider being part of our excellence as we seek to fill the following key position which will be located in the Clarion, PA area.

Job Summary:

The Registered Nurse (“RN”) Care Manager is a key member of the Bridges Health Partners (“Bridges”) clinically integrated network (“CIN”), Medicare accountable care organization (“ACO”), and population health services organization (‘PHSO”) care management team and reports to the Bridges Health Partners Director of Care Management or designee. The RN Care Manager (“CM”) is responsible for coordinating and managing care throughout the care continuum. As a part of the care management team, the CM will provide direct support to physician practices and identified complex patients or patients with targeted conditions who need additional care management, coaching, education, supervision, and/or support. The CM focuses on prevention and wellness services and the treatment of chronic and acute episodes of care for the high-risk patient populations. The CM supports providers through the identification of gaps in overall care delivery. The CM is a crucial member of the healthcare team and is accountable for improving patient care through effective utilization and monitoring of healthcare resources. To that end, the CM operates in an outcomes-driven environment, utilizing appropriate resources and tools to monitor clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. The CM contributes to the development and revision of the care delivery model in response to internal and external factors and participates in continuous improvement activities in all aspects of patient care.

Job Responsibilities:

Across the care continuum, the CM is responsible for caring for and managing high-risk patients who are identified through various means. The CM’s responsibilities include biopsychosocial management of chronic disease; supporting physician care plans for complex medical conditions. The CM is responsible for the following across the care continuum:

PATIENT CARE: Provide excellent patient care.

Conducts an in-depth assessment of patients to determine what needs to be done to help the patient optimize his or her healthcare status. This includes monitoring medication compliance and adherence, teaching self-management skills, coaching, and determining the needed assistance with activities of daily living or socialization.

Develops a care plan with the patient as a partner.

Implements the plan and develops the tools that help the patient follow it. Implementation strategies will vary from patient to patient.

Provides timely follow-up to the care plan, including communicating with the patient and when necessary the healthcare team, regarding their compliance, recommended interventions, referrals, and disease management activities. Follow-up can include face-to-face appointments and phone calls. All follow-up activities and results must be documented using appropriate tools.

Monitors patient’s outcomes related to adherence to their plan of care and their overall healthcare status.

COLLABORATION: Works collaboratively with physicians, patients, families, nurses, social workers, other practitioners, caregivers, and community resources and agencies.

Conducts initial and period assessments of the care managed population. Prioritizes patients according to intensity, need, and required follow-up.

Contributes to the development of a goal-oriented, plan of care through an interdisciplinary team process that is prioritized and based on determined medical diagnosis, patient needs, and expected patient outcomes.

Interacts with patients and physicians to explore the most appropriate setting to meet patient needs.

Collaborates with physicians and care team members to support the assessment of the need for acute care hospitalization or other provider services.

Participates in the development, implementation, evaluation, and ongoing revision of initiatives to improve quality, continuity, and cost-effectiveness.

Works collaboratively with other providers and services to define and study areas of inefficiency and participates in process improvement projects.

Fosters positive internal and external customer relations.

Promotes patient engagement and self-management, and empowers patients, families, and caregivers to achieve maximum levels of wellness and independence.

Assists patients in identifying and/or developing their support systems and encourages its utilization.

COMMUNICATION: Communicates timely, relevant, and accurate information to all parties involved in a patient’s care.

Communicates patient needs related to advancing the medical treatment plan and/or discharge plan to appropriate professionals and follows up.

Communicates continually with patients and families, physicians, and caregivers, to facilitate coordination of clinical activities and to enhance the effect of a seamless transition from one level of care to another across the continuum, including facilitating and participating in patient care conferences.

Communicates with patients and families to ensure understanding of clinical guidelines and to arrange referrals, as needed.

Communicates with and educates patients and families on disease processes.

Provides clear and thorough documentation of patient and provider activities based on established standards.

Has a working knowledge of care management support systems, other databases and platforms used across various care settings, and the overarching health information technology (“HIT”) infrastructure used to support information exchange.

Utilizes available HIT tools to effectively input, manage, and report patient, quality, and clinical data.

FACILITATION: Facilitates the progression of care by advancing the care plan to achieve desired outcomes.

Ensures that all activities to facilitate and coordinate the plan are being implemented and that the plan is continuously modified based on the patient’s changing needs.

COORDINATION: Integrates the work of the healthcare team by coordinating resources and services necessary to accomplish agreed-upon goals.

Comprehensively assesses patients’ goals as well as their biophysical, psychosocial, environmental, economic/financial, and transitional care needs.

Procures services and resources for identified patients and families, serving as an advocate to promote achievement of agreed-upon goals.

ADVOCACY: Advocates on behalf of patients and caregivers for service access or creation, and for the protection of the patient’s health, safety, and rights.

RESOURCE MANAGEMENT: Assures prudent utilization of all resources (fiscal, human, environmental, equipment, and services) by evaluating the options available and balancing cost and quality to assure the optimal clinical and financial outcomes.

Assesses the appropriateness and timeliness of level of care, diagnostic testing and clinical procedures, quality and clinical risk issues, and documentation completeness.

ACCOUNTABILITY: Accepts responsibility and accountability for achievement of optimal outcomes within scope of practice.

Seeks out information and resources and uses creative problem solving for complex transition planning, quality of care, and utilization issues. Explores new resources when the opportunities for the patient are absent or in short supply.

Continually evaluates case management services and client outcomes.

PROFESSIONALISM: Acquires and maintains knowledge and competence related to the expectations of the position and practices within scope.

Studies information available to remain informed of reimbursement modalities, community resources, review systems, and clinical and legal issues that affect patients and providers of care

Serves as a resource and provides education to patients, physicians, and professional staff on levels of care, quality of care issues, and regulatory concerns.

Provides orientation and mentoring to new staff.

Works in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and within the unique requirements of reimbursement systems.

Is knowledgeable about, and acts in accordance with laws and procedures regarding patient confidentiality and release of information, Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), other laws protecting rights, and worker’s compensation laws when applicable to the CM’s practice.

Essential Skills:

Excellent critical thinking skills; ability to work in fast pace team environment; ability to prioritize and multi-task; ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with physicians and ancillary staff.

Exceptional communication skills to enable communication and collaboration with physician, patients, families, and ancillary staff.

Must be able to effectively communicate with elderly and chronically ill patients and families.

Good working knowledge of benefit plans; Commercial, Employee, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, etc.

Experience with and knowledge about PQRS, HEDIS, Meaningful Use, Patient-Centered Medical Home, or other quality metrics and tracking.

Knowledgeable about population health management and clinical integration principles and processes.

Experience with relevant systems (e.g., electronic medical records, disease registries). Strong technical skills preferred.

Basic Qualifications and Experience:

Qualified candidates will have a Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college and/or a professional certification requiring formal education beyond a two-year college, graduation from an accredited School of Nursing.

Licensed Registered Nurse in the State of Pennsylvania.

Certified Case Manager (CCM) certificate preferred.

Minimum 3-5 years of acute nursing experience in critical care and case management background. 3-5 years of direct ambulatory care experience (primary care preferred, but other specialties acceptable) preferred.

Experience with managed care organizations, integrated delivery systems, physician-hospital organizations, or physician organizations preferred.

Bi-lingual or multi-lingual preferred.

Basic Cardiac Life Support certification.

Organizational Relationships:

Reports to: Bridges Health Partners Director of Care Management or designee

Supervises: NA

Supports/Coordinates with: Bridges Health Partners CIN/Medicare ACO provider network and Bridges Health Partners PHSO care management team.

Other:

We offer competitive compensation and an excellent benefits package.

www.BRIDGESHEALTHPARTNERS.org

Resumes should be sent to: careers@bridgeshealthpartners.org

EOE/AA

Job Type: Full-time

Medical Billing Specialist

Local Business

Medical Billing Specialist needed for full-time hours for a busy practice.

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree in Business, Health Care Administration or relevant field and 2 years of experience with medical billing.

This position requires a solid understanding of billing software, electronic medical records, and authorizations for services. Must be able to manage time effectively, possess excellent communication skills and have strong organizational ability.

This position offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefit package for full-time employees and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to hopethrutherapy@gmail.com by March 18, 2020.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Positions at Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture

Looking for a new career? FALLER’S FURNITURE IS HIRING!

They currently have open positions and will be holding open interviews on Friday, March 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Stop in early to fill out an application and schedule a time slot.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Department Clerk III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III position for our Human Services Clerical Department.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized departmental clerical duties and responsibilities within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 03/10/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Automotive Sales Consultant

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca, PA is searching to add the right person to their experienced sales team.

You get to work with a dedicated, talented, and fun group of people who are all about making shopping for and buying vehicles as rewarding as possible.

Automotive Sales Consultant Responsibilities:

Welcoming new customers to our store in person and over the phone with warmth and competence

Using a consultative selling process to match the best vehicle to the customer’s needs

Spending some time throughout the day working face to face with customers outside on the lot and in the showroom while also working in front of a computer, calling, emailing, and texting to generate appointments

Creating a great vehicle delivery experience

Following up with customers to ensure satisfaction

Prospecting through referrals and other creative approaches

Setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals

Automotive Sales Consultant Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven ability to provide an exceptional customer experience

1 year prior automotive sales experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to set and achieve goals

Experience and desire to work with technology

The most important requirement for an Automotive Sales Consultant is to have and maintain motivation and determination to earn income based on your own effort and technique.

Some benefits of working as an Automotive Sales Consultant with Griffin Phillis Ford…

Base and accelerated pay scales that increase with productivity and results

Health and dental benefits that start after just 30 days of employment, plus paid vacation time after one year

Family-oriented and driven business

Job Type: Full-time

Email resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Systems Administrator

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is looking for a Systems Administrator to help manage, monitor and maintain our local customer base.

This individual will be responsible for implementing hardware and software for the bank while providing support and documentation.

The candidate should be able to demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission-critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance, and security.

Qualified systems administrators will have a background in IT, computer systems administration, or systems administration and analysis.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and monitor all bank installed systems and infrastructure

Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools

Resolves customer issues by investigating problems, developing solutions, preparing reports, and making recommendations to management for improvements

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks, participating in professional societies

Create and maintain development life-cycle processes

Maintain technical certifications as required by vendors

Candidate needs to possess good communication skills with management and employees

Assist with purchases of hardware, software, services, and support to the bank

Assist with technical requirements and project planning

Perform assigned tasks which may include architecture and recommendations

Create documentation for all projects

Ensure tickets are completed with high quality and in a reasonable time frame

REQUIREMENTS

BS degree in Computer Science or a related subject

Server Hardware, Windows and Linux operating systems

Google, Office 365

Solid networking knowledge of firewalls, switches, routers, and access points

Experience with monitoring systems

Solid knowledge with virtualization (VMware, Hyper V)

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

The Systems Administrator will be assigned projects and will be required to perform reporting when requested by management.

All interested candidates should send a resume and a cover letter with salary requirements to: jobs@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing and Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($14.10/hr.) and Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) plus $750 sign-on bonuses and, upon qualification, future retention bonuses. Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

For both positions, the caseworker exam must be successfully completed. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Qualified candidates must also pass an interview.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Traffic Controller (Flagman)

United States Census Bureau Worker

The United States Census Bureau is now hiring workers to help with conducting the 2020 census.

To learn more visit: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html

Traffic Controller (Flagman)

CT Utility Services, Inc.

CT Utility Services, Inc. is looking for Reliable and Dependable People to Hire for the position of Traffic Controller (Flagman).

Hours vary and you generally work Monday through Friday. Some Weekends and some overnight work is sometimes required.

A driver’s license is required and must have reliable transportation to the shop.

On the Job Training is provided as well as a 4-hour computer-based certification course is required.

If you think you might be interested you can call the shop at (814)678-2122 and leave a message and phone number to be called at or you can email Ryan at ryan.smith@ctutility.com.

Insurance Customer Service Representative

Burns and Burns Associates, Inc.

Burns and Burns Associates, Inc. is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about our customers.

With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

There is no ceiling to your success!

Responsibilities

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and press customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements.

Provide quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines.

Provide support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty.

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Qualifications/ Skills

Education: High school diploma

Experience: insurance experience is a plus

As well as:

Strong time management skills Attention to detail- job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly Integrity- job requires being honest and ethical Concern for others- job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job Adaptability- job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace Initiative- job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Burns and Burns Benefits/ Offerings

Family-oriented environment/culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing

Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

EOE

Email resume to mlbaumcratz@burnsandburns.com or send to the following address:

PO Box 786

Clarion, PA 16214

RN and Patient Care Tech

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following positions in Clarion, PA:

Registered Nurse

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Patient Care Technician

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. High school diploma or equivalent required.

Why choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold

Fax: 978-232-4054

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Part Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a PART-TIME TELLER at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 03/03/2020 at Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Multiple Positions

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

Customer Service Rep

Detail Technician

Maintenance

Paint Prep Technician

Auto Damage Appraiser

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air-conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Mental Health Worker in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $14.55 – 23.40 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Apply online HERE.

Math Teacher, Secondary Education

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Math Teacher, Secondary Education in Marienville, PA.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum.

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity.

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior.

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience.

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education.

Other Requirements

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance.Other Qualifications

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Apply online HERE.

Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign-on Bonus and $5000 Student Loan Repayment

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor

Oil City YMCA and County YMCA

The YMCA, the leading provider of child care in the United States, has career opportunities available in the Cranberry area for Summer Day Camp Counselors.

The Oil City YMCA and County YMCA are hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors for their 2020 summer program at YMCA Camp Coffman. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people. Summer Day Camp provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest by March 2 to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA (youngerdays@oilcityymca.net) or Michelle Miller (childcare@clarionymca.net) at the Clarion County YMCA. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources.

Applications can be mailed to Jennifer Cooper at: Oil City YMCA, c/o Jennifer Cooper, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To learn more about the YMCA Summer Day Camp Program visit the Summer Day Camp website.

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Multiple Positions at Hager Paving

Hager Paving, Inc.

Hager Paving, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

PAVING CREW LABORERS. Full-time, seasonal position. Experience preferred, but not required.

ASPHALT SEALCOATING TECHNICIAN. Seasonal position, approx. May through September; applicant must be flexible with hours and the days worked, as weather permits.

Hager Paving, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants interested in full time-seasonal work must be team-oriented, hardworking, and a self-motivated individual. Hager Paving, Inc. maintains a drug-free workplace, and all job offers are contingent on passing a pre-employment drug screening. As a condition of employment, prospective employees agree to a criminal background check and driving record check.

Download our Application for Employment online at www.hagerpaving.com. To apply in person, contact Breanne at 814-764-5080 Ext. 107. HAGER PAVING, INC. 191 9th Street, Strattanville, PA 16258

Full-Time Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at:

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Consumer Credit Manager

Farmers National Bank

The Farmers National Bank is seeking a Consumer Credit Manager.

This position manages the various roles and responsibilities of the Consumer Credit Department to ensure operating efficiency, safety and soundness, and minimize credit and reputation risk by ensuring that loans are underwritten in accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidelines, properly documented, and processed timely and accurately.

Manages a staff of exempt and non-exempt employees primarily engaged in loan processing, loan maintenance and related reporting and general ledger account reconciliation.

An ideal candidate would have the following:

Associates Degree in Business, or equivalent, preferred

At least five years’ experience in lending or loan operations

At least two years of supervisory experience

Thorough understanding of loan documentation for all loan types

Good knowledge of regulatory compliance as it relates to lending

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

Highly self-motivated and decisive

Excellent organizational and problem-solving skills

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel (or similar software applications)

Qualified candidates may view and apply for this position by visiting their website at www.farmersnb.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Many Opportunities

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments

Full-Time RN

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now searching for a full-time RN for our Hospice team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The candidate best fit for this position is well-organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

Recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings, and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, and Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

