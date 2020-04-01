 

Clarion County YMCA Survey Offered by CUP Marketing Students

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

YMCACLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has partnered with Clarion University marketing students Kelsey Hasselman and Frank Bevevino, along with Marketing Professor, Dr. Nripendra Singh to gather opinions of people in Clarion County. 

The focus of the survey is to meet the community’s needs through programming and services offered by the YMCA.

Bevevino, Hasselman, and Dr. Singh have been working with the YMCA for two semesters. The partnership was the idea of Dr. Singh, who is an active YMCA member. The goal of the survey is to find out the needs of the community to help the YMCA plan future programming and services.

YOga Cathie 3

The survey will be available for residents of Clarion County for the next two weeks and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Please click the link below and complete the short survey.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CX6ZRXM

Confetti


