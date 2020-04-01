213 Coronavirus Tests Conducted at Clarion Hospital; 141 Awaiting Results

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two hundred thirteen Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests have been conducted at Clarion Hospital, and 141 of those tests are still awaiting results.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release issued by Butler Health System on Wednesday afternoon, as of Tuesday, March 31, a total of 213 COVID-19 tests have been performed at Clarion Hospital, with 171 of those tests obtained at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility. Of those test, three have been positive, and approximately 141 are still awaiting results.

An official number of negative test results has not been released.

The release states that as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, Clarion Hospital still has five suspected COVID-19 patients, and one patient who has tested positive. The confirmed COVID-19 patient and one of the suspected COVID-19 patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

County-wide, a total of four cases have been confirmed, according to a release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A Pennsylvania Department of Health Representative told exploreClarion.com that Coronavirus statistics released by the state are based on county of residency, meaning any positive cases involving residents being monitored in out of county medical facilities would still count toward the total for the county in which they reside.

“Specimen submissions could include different addresses, such as the address where the specimen was collected,” said the representative. “Through our investigations, we will determine the county of residence, and if we need to update our data, will do so.”

The Butler Health System release notes there are also 17 patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including eleven suspected coronavirus patients and six confirmed patients. Five of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

Last Wednesday, Butler Health System announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital. A second confirmed COVID-19 death was reported at Butler Memorial Hospital on Friday morning.

Butler Health System reports as of Tuesday, March 31, 1,176 people have been tested at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 895 tests at the hospital’s outdoor facility. Of those tests, 53 have been positive and approximately 267 are still awaiting results.

According to the release, despite some media supports and claims, highly publicized point-of-care lab testing is not available. BHS plans to add this capability as soon as it is. Faster test results are the highest priority.

Butler Health System continues to participate in regional planning efforts, including emergency transfer planning and overflow bed surge plans.

Butler Health System’s supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and are offering their tanks to the many organizations and groups who have donated supplies.

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation.

BHS is continuing to encourage people to practice good hygiene, wash their hands frequently, refrain from touching their faces, cover coughs and sneezes, and maintain a distance of six feet from other people. They ask that if you feel at all sick, you stay home.

