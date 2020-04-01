A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of light rain, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.