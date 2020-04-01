Alice Lucille Myers Miller Jones, 94, of Huckleberry Ridge, Sligo, died at her daughters home on March 30, 2020.

Born May 15, 1925, in Piney Twp, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Jacob E. Myers and Ina Pearl Lerch Myers.

Mrs. Jones was of Protestant faith. She was a graduate of Sligo High School class of 1942. She also attended Oil City Business School.

She was married to Raymond Francis Miller on Nov. 13, 1943. She then Married William O. Jones on Nov. 24, 1955 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1988.

After graduating from high school she worked at Puritan Pottery in Shippenville, Owens Glass Co for nine years, Sylvania in Brookville for over 10 years. She also worked at McCall’s Farms then Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 25 years. She also sold Avon for 30 years.

She enjoyed being around people, traveling, baking, crocheting, gardening and bowling. She especially enjoyed being with family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a granger and belonged to Murphy Grange. She took all degrees in the grange.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Miller of Arizona and Valerie Brosius of Clarion. She is also survived by four grandchildren. Tammy Miller (Milliren) and her husband Jerry of Arizona. Lonny Milliren and his wife Corey of Nevada, Bethany Brosius Brammer and her husband Keith of Virginia, and Jason Brosius and his wife April of Pittsburgh.

She is also survived seven great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, both husbands, three brothers Edwin, Lloyd and Jacob, a sister Louella Killion, and son in law, Brian Brosius.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all services will be private. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Donations may be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice. Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

