BREAKING NEWS: Another Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Clarion County, 962 New Positives Brings Statewide Total to 5,805

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Another Coronavirus (COVID-19) case has been reported in Clarion County, as the Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 962 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 5,805.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 12 Allegheny 356 2 Armstrong 5 Beaver 54 2 Bedford 3 Berks 151 Blair 4 Bradford 8 Bucks 312 6 Butler 64 2 Cambria 3 Cameron 1 Carbon 23 1 Centre 27 Chester 183 1 Clarion 4 Clearfield 4 Columbia 8 Crawford 5 Cumberland 38 1 Dauphin 59 1 Delaware 390 7 Erie 15 Fayette 14 1 Franklin 21 Greene 9 Huntingdon 1 Indiana 6 Juniata 2 Lackawanna 85 3 Lancaster 157 3 Lawrence 13 2 Lebanon 36 Lehigh 374 5 Luzerne 282 4 Lycoming 7 Mckean 1 Mercer 8 Mifflin 1 Monroe 278 8 Montgomery 649 8 Montour 13 Northampton 312 5 Northumberland 6 Perry 1 Philadelphia 1,478 10 Pike 57 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 47 Snyder 3 1 Somerset 3 Susquehanna 2 Tioga 2 Union 2 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 35 Wayne 14 Westmoreland 72 York 79

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 9% 25-49 40% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 20% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 5,805 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative, and 74 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Expanded stay-at-home order to seven additional counties, total now 33.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

· Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

· Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

· No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

· Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

· Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

