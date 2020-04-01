BREAKING NEWS: Wolf Makes Statewide Stay at Home Order Official

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf extended his stay at home order to the entire Commonwealth on Wednesday afternoon.

During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Wolf reported that nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Pennsylvania since Tuesday’s press briefing.

“It is spreading rapidly,” Wolf stated, noting that COVID-19 is now “in every corner of the state,” and has gotten into nursing homes and prisons.

Because of the continuing spread, Wolf said he has decided to extend his previous stay at home order to every county in the commonwealth until April 30.

He went on to state that the U.S. Attorney General has recommended that people stay at home across the nation, and noted that several states surrounding Pennsylvania have also issued similar orders.

According to Wolf, state officials are optimistic that people will comply with the order.

“People have already stepped up to make it easier for others to stay at home,” Wolf said, going on to note the many instances of volunteers making food deliveries, and even teachers helping to pack and deliver meals for children.

During his statements, Wolf also focused on the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent a surge that could overwhelm hospitals.

“It is up to us to decide if we want to let those numbers skyrocket.”

He also touched not the issue of panic-buying and the hoarding of food, noting that supply chains will remain open, and buying more than necessary only adds stress to the supply chains and limits access for other people.

“This next month will be difficult, but we Pennsylvanians are strong, and we will get through this together,” Wolf said.

During later follow-up questions, Wolf was asked about enforcement of the order and replied that as of this point, the state police are focusing on the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.

“I think we as Pennsylvanians are going to do it voluntarily. That is what has happened in counties where this has already happened. I don’t think this will be any different. Individual citizens know this is the right thing to do.”

Wolf went on to say that he believes the stay at home orders have done good things to mitigate the spread of the virus in Pennsylvania.

“The more we do that, the better we enforce it ourselves, the better position Pennsylvania will be in.”

Secretary Levine echoed some of the same sentiments, stating that following the mitigation and prevention efforts is “critical.”

Editor’s Note: Chris Rossetti also contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.