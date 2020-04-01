 

Brian K. Allen

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Brian K. Allen, 62, of Smithfield Avenue, Kane, died Monday evening, March 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born September 17, 1957 in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of Paul R. and Beverlee J. Olson Allen. On June 15, 1996 in Ludlow, he married the former Betsy E. Hollabaugh, who survives.

Brian served as a field medic in the U.S. Army after the Viet Nam War. He was an I.T. Specialist at Colibri Group in Warren and had received his masters degree in computer informatic. He attended the Nazarene Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilcox.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Cassie Allen of Hanover, Mass., Katie Messer and Karleigh Percell, both of Canyon, Colo.; a son Kris Brocious of Colorado Springs, Colo., and a brother Jay Allen of Tucson, Ariz. Several grandchildren also survive.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is a brother Dean Allen.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with Barry Morgan of Kane, officiating. Interment of his cremated remains will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.


