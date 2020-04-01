Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cream-Filled Cupcakes

Make this awesome dessert for an afternoon treat for your family!

Orange Cream-Filled Cupcakes

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 cup canola oil

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 teaspoon orange extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon orange extract

1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme

2 cups vanilla ice cream

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat the first eight ingredients until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into egg mixture until blended.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 350° for 18 to 22 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~In a large bowl, beat butter until fluffy; beat in confectioners’ sugar and extracts until smooth. Add marshmallow creme; beat until light and fluffy. Using a melon scoop, remove a small amount of cake from tops of cupcakes. Top each with a small scoop of ice cream. Decorate with frosting. Serve immediately.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.