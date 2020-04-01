 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cream-Filled Cupcakes

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Make this awesome dessert for an afternoon treat for your family!

Orange Cream-Filled Cupcakes

Ingredients

3 large eggs
1-1/2 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup orange juice
2 teaspoons grated orange zest
1 teaspoon orange extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon orange extract
1 – 7 oz. jar marshmallow creme
2 cups vanilla ice cream

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat the first eight ingredients until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into egg mixture until blended.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 350° for 18 to 22 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~In a large bowl, beat butter until fluffy; beat in confectioners’ sugar and extracts until smooth. Add marshmallow creme; beat until light and fluffy. Using a melon scoop, remove a small amount of cake from tops of cupcakes. Top each with a small scoop of ice cream. Decorate with frosting. Serve immediately.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.