Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Rollie Smith

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Rollie Smith is one of seven newly elected members to the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame)

Smith, an outstanding point guard at Clarion from 2000 – 2003 under coach Ron Righter, was undoubtedly one of the most talented men’s basketball players to ever wear the blue and gold.

A four-year starter who played in all 111 games (5th all-time) during his great career, Rollie was the PSAC West Rookie of the Year in 2000, PSAC Tournament MVP leading Clarion to the PSAC Title in 2001, and a first-team PSAC-West and All-America selection in 2003.

He ranks sixth in career scoring with 1,468 points, second in three-point field goals made with 261, fourth in assists with 455 and seventh in steals with 154.

Smith made 38 percent of his career three-pointers (261 of 687) and 76.2% (281 of 369) from the free-throw line.

As a freshman in the 2000 season, Smith led Clarion to a 20-7 overall record and the PSAC West title (10-2) averaging 9 ppg with 101 assists and 35 steals.

In 2001 Smith helped lead the team to its first PSAC Championship and the NCAA Division II Playoffs sporting a 19-10 overall record and a 7-5 mark in the West. Clarion capped a run to the PSAC title with an 80-77 overtime win against West Chester. Smith tied the game in regulation with a three-pointer with just under 10 seconds to play, then scored seven overtime points to secure the title. Smith averaged 11.4ppg with 126 assists and 41 steals.

In 2002, the Eagles were 15-11 overall and 7-5 in the West as Smith contributed 12.8 ppg with 124 assists and 24 steals.

As a senior (2003) Smith was asked to pick up the scoring lead and he did just that scoring 562 points (19.4 ppg) with 104 assists and 54 steals. He netted 97 three-pointers, third-most in a single season. He also scored 38 points versus Pitt-Johnstown going 12 for 12 (100 percent) from the free-throw line in that game, tying a school record.

Rollie helped lead Clarion to a combined four-year overall record of 73-38 and a PSAC West mark of 31-17.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio and a 1999 graduate of Villa Angela – Saint Joseph’s High, Smith is currently the Basketball Director at the NEO Sports Plant in Euclid, Ohio.

