Commissioners: Furloughed County Employees Will Receive Medical Benefits

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County employees temporarily furloughed Friday will continue to receive medical benefits.

(PHOTO: Clarion County Commissioners held their first online “public” meeting with Zoom technology allowing callers to join the meeting. All Clarion County buildings are closed to the public.)

“We are also paying 100 percent of the costs of medical insurance instead of the 87.5 percent paid by regular employees,” said Chairman Wayne Brosius at the Tuesday morning meeting.

Regarding how the decision was made to furlough which employees, Brosius said, “We just tried to determine who is essential and non-essential with the buildings being closed. We looked at who we could do without on a temporary basis.

“We went to various department heads and elected officials throughout the county and asked them their opinions. That’s where the list was derived.”

Brosius said he did not know how long the layoff would last.

Commissioners said they furloughed the following positions:

Commissioners: 7 employees

President Judge: 13 employees

Register & Recorder: 1 employee

Prothonotary: 2 employees

Sheriff: 0

Treasurer: 0

DA is postponing filling a position, currently short-staffed.

Following the meeting, exploreClarion.com contacted Sheriff Rex Munsee.

According to Munsee, he furloughed one full-time deputy and has stopped using part-time deputies. His staff now includes, in addition to himself, a chief deputy and five other deputies. The staff is continuing to keep busy with the transportation of prisoners for court cases, delivery of PFA orders, courthouse security, and other routine business.

Commissioners Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley also approved the closing of the Clarion County Park until further notice because of the ban on public meeting places.

“If we post rules we really have no way to enforce those rules,” said Tharan. “So, I would rather the park be closed until further notice.”

Brosius agreed.

“We were due to open it April 6,” said Brosius. “It’s probably a good idea because we won’t be able to limit groups from gathering out there.”

In other business:

Approved Contract with Teamsters Local 538 for the Court Related Union. Term: January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2021. The contract was developed through arbitration.

A web program enrollment agreement from March 24 was tabled until an appropriate company is found to run the website. A proposal from CCAP for updating the website’s platform lists a cost of $6,450 for an annual hosting fee and $7,500 for an external company to build the pages.

Approved Resolution #3 of 2020 authorizing Rose Logue or the interim or acting director of accounting to execute all required forms for the purpose of COVID-19 reimbursements from PEMA.

Proclaimed March 2020 as Social Work Awareness Month.

Contract with Sammartino, Stout, and Lo Presti for professional appraisal services at a cost of $500-$600 (half will be paid by Clarion Area School District). The appraisal relates to a request from Walmart to lower taxes through a reassessment.

Okayed a contract with Francis J. Palo for Phase II Brady Tunnel Rehabilitation at a cost $545,000 paid through a grant pass through.

Approved a Service Order Agreement with Comcast Business for a fax line at the new District Attorney’s Building at 514 Liberty Street, Clarion. Cost includes a $99.95 activation and installation fee and a $43.40 monthly service charge.

Voted for a lease with Redbank Chevrolet for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for EMA and Public Safety. Four-year lease, $10,768.59 annual payment, with a $1 buy option at the end of the lease.

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 on behalf of Public Safety to support and work cooperatively to implement safety and security emergency management procedures and threat assessment protocols using the Navigate Prepared Software Platforms. It would also allow the IU to help 911 in attracting qualified communication operators.

Approved a Letter of Commendation for Eagle Scout Jackson Bell. Jackson passed his Eagle Scout Board of Review on February 27, 2020, through Troup 58 of Leeper. His Eagle Project consisted of the installation of a Flag Disposal Box in the Memorial Park at North Clarion County Schools.

Authorized Letters of Support to endorse the 2020 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant application for Armstrong Trails for the acquisition of property between the trail and Upper Hillsville Road in Madison Township and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6’s USDA Rural Utility Services Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant project directed to support distance learning and therapies in special education.

Approved an Agreement of Sale between Clarion County and Mary A. McFarland for a 911 tower and broadband service location in Farmington Township, map #10-052-033-000-00. Cost: $18,000.

Waived GIS fees of $2,500 for updated parcel information for Clarion Borough/HRG (GIS Consultant working with Clarion Borough).

Approved moving of Joey Sklba in Public Safety from Trainee Telecommunicator to Certified Telecommunicator. Effective Date: 3/15/2020. Salary: $13.59/hour.

Approved the repositioning of Brett Whitling, formerly an administrative assistant to the commissions, into the vacant position of Operations and Training in Public Safety previously held by Denny Logue. Full time, non-exempt, 35 hours/week. Effective Date: 3/16/2020. Salary: $27,982.50.

