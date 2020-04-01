 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

D9 Alumni Update: Luke McGonigal, Clearfield – Mercyhurst University

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Luke McGonigal MercyhurstLOCK HAVEN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clearfield Area High School alum Luke McGonigal was named a PSAC First-Team wresting selection recently.

(Photo courtesy of Mercyhurst Athletics)

McGonigal finished the 2019-20 season with a 27-5 overall record and recorded 11 falls, the sixth-best mark in Division II and tied for the most by a 197 pounder this year.

After opening the season 1-3, McGonigal went on to win 26 of 28 matches. He was a perfect 16-0 in dual matches this season and finished the 16 straight victories. In PSAC matches, McGonigal went 13-2.

At the NCAA Super Region I Tournament, McGonigal opened with a pair of pins to advance to the semifinals. After a 9-2 decision over Alex Delp of Pitt-Johnstown, McGonigal scored a takedown on Freddie Nixon of Gannon in sudden victory to claim the 197-pound title and qualify for the NCAA Championship.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.