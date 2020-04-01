Donald F. Kline, 86, formerly of Huey and Rimersburg passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo.

Born December 9, 1933 in Sligo, he was the son of Rellie and Dorothy (Bowser) Kline.

Don was a cook for almost 40 years in the cafeteria at the Clarion University of PA. He attended the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.

Don is survived by a sister; Marlene Bailey and her husband John of Grove City, his twin brother; Ronald Kline of Huey and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister; Marlis McElravy, a brother; Stanley Kline and a sister-in-law; Joann Kline.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions there will be no visitation or public services.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park near Strattanville.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Don’s family suggests memorial donations be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd. Rimersburg, PA. 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

