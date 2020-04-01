 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Donald F. Kline

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

6937098_fbsDonald F. Kline, 86, formerly of Huey and Rimersburg passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo.

Born December 9, 1933 in Sligo, he was the son of Rellie and Dorothy (Bowser) Kline.

Don was a cook for almost 40 years in the cafeteria at the Clarion University of PA. He attended the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.

Don is survived by a sister; Marlene Bailey and her husband John of Grove City, his twin brother; Ronald Kline of Huey and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister; Marlis McElravy, a brother; Stanley Kline and a sister-in-law; Joann Kline.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions there will be no visitation or public services.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park near Strattanville.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Don’s family suggests memorial donations be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd. Rimersburg, PA. 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.