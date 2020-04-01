James J. Jones, 67, of Cedar Ave. Oil City, PA, died at his home on Monday March 30, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born June 6, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albin L. & Jean M. Steirly Jones.

James was a graduate of Oil City High School and attended Pitt University.

“Jonesy” was an equipment operator for the City of Oil City and retired after 38 years with the city. He was of the Episcopal Faith. He was a member of the Eagles Club, and enjoyed camping and going with the guys to see the Elk at Benezette.

He is survived by one son, Gregory M. Jones of Oil City; a brother, William L. Jones of Oil City; two sisters, Karen A. Amon of Ohio and Diana L. Jones of Ohio; and a special friend Nancy Cox of Titusville.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

