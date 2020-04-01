Police: Man Attacks State Trooper During Incident at Clarion Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Foxburg man attacked a Pennsylvania State Trooper during an incident at the Clarion Hospital on Monday morning.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Thomas Charles James Cerny II, of Foxburg, on Monday, March 30.

Around 8:57 a.m. on Monday, March 30, Clarion-based State Police responded to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of an out-of-control patient, according to a criminal complaint.

When the troopers arrived, they made contact with Thomas Charles James Cerny II, and he became extremely agitated and grabbed a trash can as if he intended to throw it at the troopers. He was advised to stop, or he would be tased. Then, he dropped the trash can and reportedly attempted to force his way past the troopers to get out of the room, the complaint states.

Trooper Drayer subsequently discharged his taser, hitting Cerny in the stomach with one probe. However, the taser was ineffective, and Cerny then struck Trooper Drayer on the right side of the face, causing a 1.5-inch cut, a gouge above the cut, and an abrasion adjacent to the other wounds, the complaint indicates.

Cerny continued to resist the troopers and was taken to the floor. Trooper Drayer then attempted to use his taser to “drive-stun” Cerny, but Cerny continued to resist, and the altercation moved from the private room into the Emergency Room hallway, placing hospital medical personnel at risk, according to the complaint.

Cerny was finally brought under control by the combined effort of three troopers and was then placed in handcuffs.

According to the complaint, Cerny told police, “I was at the hospital to get help, not to harm anyone.

I was not receiving the appropriate medical care.”

He reportedly went on to say, “I called the KDKA news and told them if I didn’t see a psychiatrist and a detective by noon, I would reign fire and brimstone upon us all,” the complaint states.

Cerny was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:03 p.m. on Monday, March 30, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, with Judge Schill presiding.

