 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Rural King Set to Open This Fall in Venango County

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 02:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image-4 (2)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Rural King Supply has announced that its new Sugarcreek store will hold its grand opening this fall.

According to a release from Rural King, the grand opening of the store at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, formerly Kmart, is scheduled for Fall 2020.

No specific date for the opening has been released.

“Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week,” the release states.

“The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 491 Allegheny Blvd to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.”

The release notes the recruiting process has already begun for the Franklin store, and anyone who would like to join Rural King’s team is invited to view a list of openings at www.rktalent.com.

Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store in 1960 with only one goal in mind: to help every customer. In the 60 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 120 stores.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.