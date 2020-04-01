Rural King Set to Open This Fall in Venango County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Rural King Supply has announced that its new Sugarcreek store will hold its grand opening this fall.

According to a release from Rural King, the grand opening of the store at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, formerly Kmart, is scheduled for Fall 2020.

No specific date for the opening has been released.

“Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week,” the release states.

“The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 491 Allegheny Blvd to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.”

The release notes the recruiting process has already begun for the Franklin store, and anyone who would like to join Rural King’s team is invited to view a list of openings at www.rktalent.com.

Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store in 1960 with only one goal in mind: to help every customer. In the 60 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 120 stores.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com.

