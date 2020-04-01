Say What?!: Police Responding to Shut Down Comedy Show Find It Was Pre-Recorded

LIVERPOOL, England – A British comedy club said about 20 police officers responded to the facility to shut-down a live show that actually took place more than two weeks earlier.

The owners of the Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool, England, said a Facebook Live show featuring comedian Paul Smith hosting a selection of clips from when the club was still open led a concerned viewer to contact police and report the club for violating bans on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

