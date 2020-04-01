Sidney “Sid” Thomas Bell, Jr. passed away at Clarion Hospital on March 30, 2020 at the age of 53.

He was born in Punxsutawney, PA on July 6, 1966.

Although Sid spent much of his earlier years in the Punxsutawney/Dubois areas, he considered the Clarion area to be his home.

Sid was well-known for his great sense of humor. He had an infectious smile and enjoyed making others laugh. Sid could find humor in almost any situation and had a way of brightening everyone’s path he crossed by cracking jokes in every conversation. He affectionately gave nicknames to his closest friends.

Sid found great joy in craft-making, especially in braiding yarn and doing beadwork. He also enjoyed writing Roman numerals, sharing his unique knowledge of languages with others, listening to Rock N Roll, and collecting poker chips and dice. Everyone who knew Sid knew he had a love for soda, collecting soda can tabs and donating them to various charities in the community.

Over the years, Sid held positions in a number of human service organizations, most recently assisting with office maintenance at New Light, Inc.

He will be forever missed by numerous friends in the Clarion area. A memorial and celebration of life event will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

