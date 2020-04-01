Clarion Among Sheetz Locations Offering Free Meals for Children in Need

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Sheetz store in Clarion is participating in a program that offers free meals for children in need beginning on Thursday, April 2.

According to a release from Sheetz, Kidz Meal Bagz is a program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These meals will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Many Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia are participating, including the store in Clarion.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations (list available here) and ask an employee at the register for a meal.

Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

