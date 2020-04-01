 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Among Sheetz Locations Offering Free Meals for Children in Need

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-SheetzCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Sheetz store in Clarion is participating in a program that offers free meals for children in need beginning on Thursday, April 2.

According to a release from Sheetz, Kidz Meal Bagz is a program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These meals will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Many Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia are participating, including the store in Clarion.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations (list available here) and ask an employee at the register for a meal.

Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.