SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance Working Remotely: Offering Policy Reviews & Quotes

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

carrier-insuranceCLARION, Pa. – Due to the government-mandated shutdown and in an effort to continue to keep our staff, families, and community safe, the agents at Carrier Insurance are now working remotely to service our customers.

“Please know that we are still working hard to provide the exact same services remotely that we would out of our office.”

Carrier online

They are more than happy to help you in any way possible and are still available during their regular hours – Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Now is a good time to review your policies.

It only takes a few minutes to review a policy to be sure that you have the protection that you NEED!

Just one call could make a huge difference. Give Carrier Insurance a call today to review a policy or get a free quote, 814-226-6580.

carrier policy review


