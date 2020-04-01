THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Take-Out, Friday Fish Fry
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering take out! Drive by the club to pick up lunch or dinner for you and your family.
Check out the take-out menu, call in your order, pay over the phone, and we will carry it right out to your car – just park under the car port.
We have six packs of beer, and bottles of wine to go, too!
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Phone Number: 814.676.8133 – option #5
Friday Fish Fry
Wanango Country Club will have a Fish Fry Special on Fridays throughout Lent!
Grilled or Fried Mahi Mahi, served with French Fries & Cole Slaw – $12.00
All Events are postponed until further notice.
The Golf Course, Pro Shop, & Grill Room are closed until further notice.
Wanango Country Club wishes everyone safe and healthy days.
