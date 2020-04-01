State Police Investigating Report of Drug Possession at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident involving drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an investigating into a report of contraband involving an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Brookville, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, was initiated around 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

The nature of the incident is listed as drug possession.

The investigation is ongoing.

