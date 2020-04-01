Thomas H. Kindel, 78, of Clarion, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born on January 12, 1942 in Clarion; son of the late Thomas W. and Thelma May Bookwalter Kindel.

Thomas graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1959.

Thomas married the former Aleene J. Dixon; whom preceded him in death. He worked as a truck driver for numerous years until his retirement.

Thomas was an original charter member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville. He loved the outdoors. Thomas enjoyed walking his dogs daily and farming.

He is survived by his six children: John and his wife, Judy, Linda, Angie, Michael Joseph, Michael Earl, and Jason and his wife, Rhiannon; three brothers: Raymond, Donald, and Richard; and two sisters: Sandra and Peggy.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.