A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.