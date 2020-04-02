AWP in Marble Preparing to Rebuild

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny Wood Products (AWP) located in Marble is moving forward following the devastating fire that destroyed the mill in early January.

(Photo above by Matt Bauer.)

According to John Crites, president of AWP, reclamation has been underway at the Marble location, with much of the debris from the fire cleaned out.

“Unless I’m told differently, it looks like we’re definitely rebuilding,” Crites told exploreClarion.com.

Crites said they are currently still working on getting quotes on the cost of rebuilding, as well as the cost of new equipment. In addition, AWP is still negotiating with the insurance company over the value of what was destroyed in the fire.

“All of that determines what exactly we’ll put back,” he explained.

Crites also noted the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed everything down, and the process is a long one to begin with.

“We’re probably eighteen plus months out on the project,” he said.

“It has gone a lot slower than I hoped it would, but we’re just trying to make sure we do it right and put back the best facility that we can.”

The fire at AWP in Marble began around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, and originated in an area inside the structure, on division two of the building, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart, of the Ridgway-based State Police.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

While the point of origin of the fire were determined, Trooper Stewart told exploreClarion.com the cause is still undetermined and remains under investigation as of April 1.

The damage was initially estimated at $3 million, but Trooper Stewart noted the first estimate may be conservative and damage could be as much as $5 million. A final determination of the damage has not yet been reached.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter; it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

