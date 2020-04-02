 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Allegheny River ID’ed as Missing OC Woman

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (44)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A body found in the Allegheny River on Wednesday evening has been identified as a missing Oil City woman.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Allegheny River near 8th Street and Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township for a report of a body in the river around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Police say with the assistance of the Franklin Fire Department, the body was removed from the river.

On Thursday, April 2, police obtained photographs that were then shown to the family of 62-year-old Theresa Ann Bills, of Oil City, who went missing from a private residence in the 300 Block of Eagle Rock Road, in President Township, Venango County around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

The body was then determined to be that of Bills.

Police say there is currently no suspicion of foul play.

The investigation in ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.