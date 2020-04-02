BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Allegheny River ID’ed as Missing OC Woman

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A body found in the Allegheny River on Wednesday evening has been identified as a missing Oil City woman.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Allegheny River near 8th Street and Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township for a report of a body in the river around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Police say with the assistance of the Franklin Fire Department, the body was removed from the river.

On Thursday, April 2, police obtained photographs that were then shown to the family of 62-year-old Theresa Ann Bills, of Oil City, who went missing from a private residence in the 300 Block of Eagle Rock Road, in President Township, Venango County around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

The body was then determined to be that of Bills.

Police say there is currently no suspicion of foul play.

The investigation in ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled.

