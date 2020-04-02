BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Forest County, Over 1,000 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 7,016

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The first official case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Forest County, as the Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1,211 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,016.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 18 Allegheny 419 2 Armstrong 7 Beaver 55 2 Bedford 3 Berks 168 1 Blair 4 Bradford 8 Bucks 370 6 Butler 69 2 Cambria 4 Cameron 1 Carbon 26 1 Centre 28 Chester 210 2 Clarion 4 Clearfield 4 Columbia 11 Crawford 5 Cumberland 41 1 Dauphin 67 1 Delaware 470 8 Erie 16 Fayette 15 1 Forest 1 Franklin 23 Greene 11 Huntingdon 2 Indiana 6 Juniata 2 Lackawanna 108 3 Lancaster 203 4 Lawrence 16 2 Lebanon 45 Lehigh 479 5 Luzerne 384 5 Lycoming 7 Mckean 1 Mercer 9 Mifflin 1 Monroe 321 10 Montgomery 735 9 Montour 15 Northampton 378 9 Northumberland 8 Perry 3 Philadelphia 1,852 13 Pike 68 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 54 Snyder 3 1 Somerset 3 Susquehanna 3 Tioga 2 Union 2 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 38 Wayne 17 Westmoreland 84 Wyoming 1 York 102 1

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 9% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 2% 25-49 20% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 7,016 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative, and 90 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

