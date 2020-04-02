THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Forest County, Over 1,000 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 7,016
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The first official case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Forest County, as the Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1,211 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,016.
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Number of Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|18
|Allegheny
|419
|2
|Armstrong
|7
|Beaver
|55
|2
|Bedford
|3
|Berks
|168
|1
|Blair
|4
|Bradford
|8
|Bucks
|370
|6
|Butler
|69
|2
|Cambria
|4
|Cameron
|1
|Carbon
|26
|1
|Centre
|28
|Chester
|210
|2
|Clarion
|4
|Clearfield
|4
|Columbia
|11
|Crawford
|5
|Cumberland
|41
|1
|Dauphin
|67
|1
|Delaware
|470
|8
|Erie
|16
|Fayette
|15
|1
|Forest
|1
|Franklin
|23
|Greene
|11
|Huntingdon
|2
|Indiana
|6
|Juniata
|2
|Lackawanna
|108
|3
|Lancaster
|203
|4
|Lawrence
|16
|2
|Lebanon
|45
|Lehigh
|479
|5
|Luzerne
|384
|5
|Lycoming
|7
|Mckean
|1
|Mercer
|9
|Mifflin
|1
|Monroe
|321
|10
|Montgomery
|735
|9
|Montour
|15
|Northampton
|378
|9
|Northumberland
|8
|Perry
|3
|Philadelphia
|1,852
|13
|Pike
|68
|1
|Potter
|2
|Schuylkill
|54
|Snyder
|3
|1
|Somerset
|3
|Susquehanna
|3
|Tioga
|2
|Union
|2
|Venango
|3
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|38
|Wayne
|17
|Westmoreland
|84
|Wyoming
|1
|York
|102
|1
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|9%
|25-49
|41%
|50-64
|29%
|65+
|19%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date
Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-4
|1%
|5-12
|0%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|2%
|25-49
|20%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|50%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Statewide, there are 7,016 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative, and 90 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:
· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.
· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.
· Statewide mitigation efforts.
· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
· Clean surfaces frequently.
· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.