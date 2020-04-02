Case Against Man Arrested for Breaking into Woman’s Rimersburg Home Moves Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an area man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Rimersburg home moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Aaron Christian Barr, of Parker, were waived for court on Tuesday, March 31:

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One first-degree felony count of Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present against Barr was withdrawn.

Barr is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Rimersburg Borough in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 14, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Atchinson Way in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an individual who was suspected of being involved in a domestic incident on March 13.

The individual, identified as Aaron Barr, had allegedly locked a known female victim in a residence and would not allow her to leave. He also reportedly pushed her and grabbed her.

The complaint notes Barr fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

According to the complaint, police were called to the scene again around 1:55 a.m. on March 14, when Barr returned. The victim reported Barr was breaking into her apartment.

Police responded to the scene where Barr was immediately detained.

The complaint states the victim explained Barr was not on the lease of the residence and had no mail or business being there.

According to the complaint, police found that the back door of the residence had been forced open.

Barr was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

