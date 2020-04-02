 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Potato Wedges

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Here’s an easy and inexpensive side dish or appetizer!

Herbed Potato Wedges

Ingredients

6 large russet potatoes, cut into 8 wedges each
1/4 cup olive oil
4 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
4 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
1-1/2 teaspoons sea salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
1-1/2 cups sour cream
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 garlic cloves, minced

Directions

~Preheat oven to 425°.

~Combine first six ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer potato wedges to baking sheets. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until browned on bottom, turning once.

~Meanwhile, to make sauce, mix sour cream, Parmesan cheese, and garlic in a small bowl; refrigerate until serving.


