Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Potato Wedges

Here’s an easy and inexpensive side dish or appetizer!

Herbed Potato Wedges

Ingredients

6 large russet potatoes, cut into 8 wedges each

1/4 cup olive oil

4 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

4 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1-1/2 teaspoons sea salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups sour cream

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

Directions

~Preheat oven to 425°.

~Combine first six ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer potato wedges to baking sheets. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until browned on bottom, turning once.

~Meanwhile, to make sauce, mix sour cream, Parmesan cheese, and garlic in a small bowl; refrigerate until serving.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.