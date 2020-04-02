Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Stephanie Sutton

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stephanie Sutton is one of seven newly elected members to the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame)

In the history of great NCAA Division II divers, Sutton is certainly one of the best ever to perform on both one and three-meter boards under legendary head coach Dave Hrovat.

Sutton’s amazing four-year career show her as a four-time NCAA Division II National Champion and a four-time NCAA Runner-up making her an 8-time NCAA Division II All-American, the maximum allowed.

A 1996 graduate of Fairfax High School, Sutton began her diving career at Clarion in the 1997-98 season.

At the NCAA’s in 1998, she finished second on the one-meter board scoring 400.5 points and second on the three-meter board with 439.35 points. She helped the Golden Eagles to a fantastic third-place finish at the NCAA’s.

In 1999, Stephanie returned to nationals and again placed second on the one-meter board (394.2 points) and second on the three-meter board (461.35 points) helping Clarion to a fourth-place finish at the Division II Nationals.

In 2000, Sutton won her first NCAA titles winning the one-meter with 412.35 points and three-meter with 474.45 points. Clarion placed fourth as a team, and Sutton was voted the NSCAA Division II Female Diver of the Year.

In 2001, as a senior, she repeated her NCAA titles winning the one-meter with 385.80 points and three-meter with a career-best 474.95 points. Clarion finished sixth as a team at the NCAA’s, and Stephanie was again voted the NSCAA Division II Female Diver of the Year.

Sutton was also named Clarion University’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2000 and 2001.

She currently is the Owner and Coach of Dominion Dive Club in Vienna, Va., one of the top Junior Olympic Diving Programs in the country.

