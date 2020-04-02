 

Clarion University Small Business Development Center to Offer Webinar Tomorrow on SBA Loans, Business Resources

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

computer-4928772_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Penn State SBDC, and the North Central Launchbox have joined together to host this webinar to provide answers to pressing questions.

The initial session will be followed by a Q & A session.

The webinar will be held on Friday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

  • CARES Act
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program
  • SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans
  • Tax implications resulting from business impact
  • Information on bank financing and assistance
  • SBDC consulting services and resources

Speakers will include:

  • Angel Marschik, Supervisory Lender Relations Specialist, US SBA, Pittsburgh District Office
  • Heather Pleskonko, CPA, Senior Manager, Baker Tilly
  • Norm Strotman, Senior Vice President, Market Executive, Northwest Bank

Anyone with questions is invited to call 814-393-2060 or email sbdc@clarion.edu.

