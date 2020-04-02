Clarion University Small Business Development Center to Offer Webinar Tomorrow on SBA Loans, Business Resources

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Penn State SBDC, and the North Central Launchbox have joined together to host this webinar to provide answers to pressing questions.

The initial session will be followed by a Q & A session.

The webinar will be held on Friday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

CARES Act

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Tax implications resulting from business impact

Information on bank financing and assistance

SBDC consulting services and resources

Speakers will include:

Angel Marschik, Supervisory Lender Relations Specialist, US SBA, Pittsburgh District Office

Heather Pleskonko, CPA, Senior Manager, Baker Tilly

Norm Strotman, Senior Vice President, Market Executive, Northwest Bank

Anyone with questions is invited to call 814-393-2060 or email sbdc@clarion.edu.

