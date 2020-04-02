COVID-19, An Athlete’s Perspective: Mitch Faulkner, Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Athletics is highlighting how Golden Eagle student-athletes have been impacted by COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of all remaining championship events during the 2020 school year by the NCAA and the PSAC.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Today’s entry comes from Mitch Faulkner, a senior on the Golden Eagle Tennis team.

It’s a five-video series.

