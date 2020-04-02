Danielle Marie Elliott, 36, of Emporium, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 10, 1983, and was the daughter of Roy and Sharon Elliott.

Danielle, known as Dani or Duck to many, was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Duck is survived by her father, Roy Elliott on Emporium; her grandmother, Donna Roberts of Roullette, PA; three brothers, Brad Elliott and his wife, Bridgette of Emporium, Jason Elliott of Sarasota, FL, and Victor Elliott of Emporium; and one sister, Crystal (Jesse) Hebert of Bolivar, NY. Also surviving are two nieces, Breana Hebert and Allyson Hebert, both of Bolivar, NY; four nephews, Austin Elliot of Hope Mills, NC, Trey Elliott of Emporium, Caine Wilson and Jax Wilson, both of Bolivar, NY; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends.

She also leaves behind her long-term companion, Christopher “John” Burger of Emporium.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Elliott; grandmother, Ruby Rossman; and great-grandmother, Blanche Gross.

At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or service.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Cameron County Ambulance Service, 229 E. 2nd Street, Emporium, PA.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Cameron County Ambulance Service, 229 E. 2nd Street, Emporium, PA.

