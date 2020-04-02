Glenn A. Ames

Glenn “Bubba” Ames, 81, of Neilltown, passed away Monday evening March 30, 2020 at Edinboro Manor.

Glenn was born on December 28, 1938, a son of the late Albert and Grace Metzgar Ames. He was married to Margie Hicks Bruce on August 21, 1999 at a surprise cookout in their backyard.

Following high school graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps on September 23, 1958 and was honorably discharged on September 21, 1962 with the rank of E4. During his enlistment, he served as a driver and bodyguard for Admiral Gallery in San Juan. He received top clearance and worked security for underwater weapons. He was assigned to the 2nd Recon Battalion and the last eight months was an instructor at the Recon school in Little Creek, VA. He was also a participant of the reconnaissance mission for the Bay of Pigs and stood guard of JFK’s body at the Rotunda.

In 1963 he became a police officer in Washington, D.C. for five years, retiring from there due to injuries received in the line of duty.

He then became a real estate broker/realtor for several firms including Merrill Lynch, where he became vice president of the firm, and Town and Country of Titusville.

Glenn was known for his sense of humor. He enjoyed backyard cookouts, Weasel Parties, four wheeling with his friends, and hunting with his wife, but mostly with his brothers and best friend Jim.

He was a member and past commander of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion; a member of the Moose Lodge 84; and a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW. He was also a member of the Association of Retired Police Officers of D.C., Inc.

He is survived by his wife Margie of Pleasantville; a brother, James Ames and wife Cheryl of Seneca; several special nieces and nephews; three step-children, Rich Grove and fiancée Summer of Oil City, Charli Brunst and husband Dan of Spartansburg, Amanda Bruce of Erie; step-grandchildren, Katie Brunst and fiancé Kurt Kastner, Crissy Brunst and companion Branden Williams, Cody Brunst and wife Taneeka, Kaleb Brunst, Cameron Phelps and wife Amelia; and step-great grandchildren, Eliott, Amara, Marty, John and Joe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Albert, Jr., Dick, Bob, Chuck, Phyllis Duffy, Ruth Mumford and Pauline Pietkiewicz.

No pubic visitation will be observed. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery.

A memorial celebration will be held at the American Legion Hall at a later date to be announced.

Online condolences may be left by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.