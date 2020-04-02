Ora May “Marie” Bell, 85, of Strattanville and formerly of Knox, passed away Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, following an illness.

Born May 1, 1934 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Edward H. and Zena Hartzell Hurrelbrink.

She married James W. Bell, and he preceded her in death.

Marie was a homemaker and loved planting flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include five children: Dennis, James and Carrie Bell of Strattanville; Mark Bell and his wife, Java, of New Bethlehem and Cindy Fingado and her husband, Burton, of Knox; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Marie is also survived by one sister, Edith Kagle, and three brothers: John, Harmon and Carl Hurrelbrink.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Arthur and Charlie Hurrelbrink; three sisters, Mary Walker, Helen Bosley and Martha Eiseman and two infant grandchildren.

Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time.

A Celebration of Life service for Marie will be announced and held on a later date when restrictions are lifted.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Marie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

