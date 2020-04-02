 

Police Investigating Suspected DUI Crash in Madison Township

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that occurred in Madison Township in mid-March.

The accident occurred on Route 861, near Hawk Hill Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 3:15 p.m. on March 18.

According to police, the crash was a single-vehicle crash involving a 2006 GM Envoy operated by 42-year-old Gary Humble, of Fairmount City.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, April 2, 2020.


