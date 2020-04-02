Police Release Details of Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the detail of a rollover crash that occurred in Clarion Township early Monday morning.

According to police, around 6:49 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 30-year-old Zachary M. King, of Sarver, was traveling on State Route 66 in Clarion Township in a 2006 Toyota Solara near the Palo Gas entrance when the vehicle drove off the roadway while negotiating a left curve.

Police say King overcorrected and drove back onto the roadway then off of it again. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.

King was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

