Police Release Details of Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the detail of a rollover crash that occurred in Clarion Township early Monday morning.

According to police, around 6:49 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 30-year-old Zachary M. King, of Sarver, was traveling on State Route 66 in Clarion Township in a 2006 Toyota Solara near the Palo Gas entrance when the vehicle drove off the roadway while negotiating a left curve.

Police say King overcorrected and drove back onto the roadway then off of it again. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.

King was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

