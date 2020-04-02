State Police Investigating Shots Fired on Rails to Trails in Northern Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Kittanning-based State Police are investigating an incident of possible shots fired on a Rails to Trails path in Northern Armstrong County last weekend.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, a Madison Township couple were walking on a Rails to Trails path in Madison Township, Armstrong County, when they heard gunshots they felt might have been fired in their general direction.

Police say a short distance away, the couple encountered an unknown white male who was standing next to a red UTV with a black roof. The couple attempted to speak to the man, but got no response, and did not see a firearm.

Multiple State Police units from Troop D Kittanning and Troop C Clarion responded to the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.