 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Shots Fired on Rails to Trails in Northern Armstrong County

Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Kittanning-based State Police are investigating an incident of possible shots fired on a Rails to Trails path in Northern Armstrong County last weekend.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, a Madison Township couple were walking on a Rails to Trails path in Madison Township, Armstrong County, when they heard gunshots they felt might have been fired in their general direction.

Police say a short distance away, the couple encountered an unknown white male who was standing next to a red UTV with a black roof. The couple attempted to speak to the man, but got no response, and did not see a firearm.

Multiple State Police units from Troop D Kittanning and Troop C Clarion responded to the area.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.