Teen Injured in UTV Rollover Crash in Kingsley Township

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a UTV crash in Kingsley Township on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 18-year-old McKenna Galati, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2019 Polaris side-by-side UTV on Jug Handle Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say Galati lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel; the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled over.

Galati and her passengers, a 14-year-old female from Pittsburgh and a 12-year-old female from Pittsburgh, were all wearing seat belts and helmets.

Tionesta Ambulance assisted at the scene and transported Galati to UPMC Northwest for suspected moderate injuries.

The two passengers were not injured.

Police say Galati will be cited for summary traffic violations.

