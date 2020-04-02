Thomas A. Schill Jr., 68, of Lucinda, gained his wings on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Born on April 20, 1951, in Brookville he was the son of Thomas Sr. and Lois Reitz Schill.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On June 21, 1974 Thomas was married to Debra Dinger Schill who survives.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Thomas worked at Schmader Lumber Company in Lucinda for 37 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and visiting with his family friends and neighbors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his wife Debra, a son Jason Schill and wife Korrina of Lucinda, Grandchildren surviving include David Jr., Tatum (Tator Tot), Ridley, and Madilynn. Also surviving are a brother Howard “Slim” Schill of Tionesta, brother Butch Reitz and his wife Judy of Lucinda, and brother-in-law , special friend of 53 years Jim Seitz and his wife Pat of Lucinda, sister-in-law Peg Silvis and her husband Bob of Tionesta, and brother-in-law Gary Dinger of Fryburg. Also surviving are his mother and father in law Herman and Esther Dinger of Tionesta, and and special family Annie Clever and Peg Henretty both of Marienville and Cookie Craig of Emlenton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son David Sr. in 2013, a brother David E Schill, sister Barb Stumpner and husband Clint, sister-in-law Kami Dinger, and sister Sara Reitz.

There will be no public visitation. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff of Snyder Memorial in Marienville for the wonderful care they provided.

Memorials in Thomas’s honor may be made to Faller Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

