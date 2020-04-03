BREAKING NEWS: 1,404 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total to 8,420

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 3, 2020, 1,404 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,420.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 19 Allegheny 476 2 Armstrong 11 Beaver 65 2 Bedford 3 Berks 201 1 Blair 4 Bradford 9 Bucks 446 8 Butler 75 2 Cambria 4 Cameron 1 Carbon 34 1 Centre 32 Chester 226 2 Clarion 4 Clearfield 5 Clinton 1 Columbia 15 Crawford 5 Cumberland 45 2 Dauphin 79 1 Delaware 542 10 Erie 17 Fayette 20 1 Forest 1 Franklin 26 Greene 11 Huntingdon 3 Indiana 7 Juniata 5 Lackawanna 119 4 Lancaster 232 5 Lawrence 19 2 Lebanon 54 Lehigh 584 5 Luzerne 484 5 Lycoming 8 Mckean 1 Mercer 10 Mifflin 2 Monroe 397 10 Montgomery 875 11 Montour 16 Northampton 466 10 Northumberland 8 Perry 4 1 Philadelphia 2,284 14 Pike 83 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 63 Snyder 4 1 Somerset 3 Susquehanna 4 Tioga 3 Union 3 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 40 Wayne 23 Westmoreland 110 Wyoming 2 York 121 1

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 8% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 2% 25-49 19% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 8,420 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative, and 102 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.