 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: 1,404 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total to 8,420

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 3, 2020, 1,404 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,420.

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases      Deaths    
Adams 19
Allegheny 476 2
Armstrong 11
Beaver 65 2
Bedford 3
Berks 201 1
Blair 4
Bradford 9
Bucks 446 8
Butler 75 2
Cambria 4
Cameron 1
Carbon 34 1
Centre 32
Chester 226 2
Clarion 4
Clearfield 5
Clinton 1
Columbia 15
Crawford 5
Cumberland 45 2
Dauphin 79 1
Delaware 542 10
Erie 17
Fayette 20 1
Forest 1
Franklin 26
Greene 11
Huntingdon 3
Indiana 7
Juniata 5
Lackawanna 119 4
Lancaster 232 5
Lawrence 19 2
Lebanon 54
Lehigh 584 5
Luzerne 484 5
Lycoming 8
Mckean 1
Mercer 10
Mifflin 2
Monroe 397 10
Montgomery 875 11
Montour 16
Northampton 466 10
Northumberland 8
Perry 4 1
Philadelphia 2,284 14
Pike 83 1
Potter 2
Schuylkill 63
Snyder 4 1
Somerset 3
Susquehanna 4
Tioga 3
Union 3
Venango 3
Warren 1
Washington 40
Wayne 23
Westmoreland 110
Wyoming 2
York 121 1

 

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 8%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%

 

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 1%
5-12 0%
13-18 1%
19-24 2%
25-49 19%
50-64 28%
65+ 50%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 8,420 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative, and 102 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.