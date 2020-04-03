 

Clarion County Park Closed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

th-2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Park in Shippenville, scheduled to open April 9, is now closed indefinitely due to concerns about the Coronavirus, limiting public groups, and using state guidelines on public meeting places.

(Photo: Children’s garden at the Clarion Co. Park courtesy of Mapio)

“If we post rules, we really have no way to enforce those rules,” said Tharan. “We do not want to place county employees in the position of having to play policeman.”

Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley agreed.

“It’s probably a good idea because we won’t be able to limit groups from gathering out there,” said Brosius.

The park includes three ball fields for baseball and softball use, two soccer fields, a tennis court, a volleyball court, a basketball court, a horseshoe pit, and an archery range.

Also included are a playground, several pavilions, and Community Center.


