Your daily sports update.

Under normal circumstances, the Pittsburgh Pirates would have played the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at PNC Park in their 139th home opener.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologized Thursday for a since-deleted tweet that showed a meme of a woman knitting her husband a noose during self-quarantine.

Eric Ebron was attending a Christian-based conference in January when he learned that Ben Roethlisberger would be one of the speakers.

Chris Wormley is coming to Steelers from Ravens exactly as advertised.

A home with a view. That’s what new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will settle into after leasing Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion on Davis Islands, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

