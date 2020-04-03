A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

