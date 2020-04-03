 

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Fire Companies on the Scene of Structure Fire in Beaver Township

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 07:04 PM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

May Road Fire 4-3-2020 cyphertBEAVER TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies are on the scene of a structure fire at 662 May Road in Beaver Township, just outside of Knox.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.www.propointmedia.com)

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

Fire departments responding include but may not be limited to Knox, Emlenton, Clarion, Perry Township, and Sligo.

No additional information is available at this time.

Stay with exploreClarion for updates on this breaking story.

May Road Fire 4-3-2020 cyphert.jpeg 2


