BREAKING NEWS: Two Additional Suspected COVID-19 Cases Reported at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two additional suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are currently being treated at Clarion Hospital, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Friday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Friday afternoon, Butler Health System Released the following information:

Testing

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests through 4/02/20: 1,360

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,065

Positives: 62*

*approximately 386 results pending

Clarion Hospital

Total tests through 4/02/20: 257

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 209

Positives: 3*

*approximately 155 results pending

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/03/20, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 18 patients. 6 suspected. 12 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 7 patients. 6 suspected. 1 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Other

· BHS continues to work with Butler County and Butler Area School District officials to prepare nearby off-site care facilities should they become necessary.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment.

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

