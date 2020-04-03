Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Warm Cheesecake Crepes

These tasty crepes are the perfect addition to your weekend brunch buffet!

Warm Cheesecake Crepes

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 cup 4% cottage cheese

1/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

16 – 9-inch prepared crepes

Sauce:

1 – 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup canned mandarin oranges

1-1/2 cups fresh strawberries, quartered

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, cottage cheese, and sugar until well blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Spread about two tablespoons filling down the center of each crepe; roll up.

~Place in two ungreased 11×7-inch baking dishes. Bake at 350° for 18 to 22 minutes – or until a thermometer reads 160°.

~Drain pineapple, reserving juice.

~In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, orange juice, and reserved pineapple juice. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in fruit. Serve with crepes.

~Makes eight servings.

