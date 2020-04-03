 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Warm Cheesecake Crepes

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These tasty crepes are the perfect addition to your weekend brunch buffet!

Warm Cheesecake Crepes

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1 cup 4% cottage cheese
1/4 cup sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
16 – 9-inch prepared crepes

Sauce:

1 – 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup orange juice
1/2 cup canned mandarin oranges
1-1/2 cups fresh strawberries, quartered

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, cottage cheese, and sugar until well blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Spread about two tablespoons filling down the center of each crepe; roll up.

~Place in two ungreased 11×7-inch baking dishes. Bake at 350° for 18 to 22 minutes – or until a thermometer reads 160°.

~Drain pineapple, reserving juice.

~In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, orange juice, and reserved pineapple juice. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in fruit. Serve with crepes.

~Makes eight servings.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.